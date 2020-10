Walmart is offering this NYX Total Control Drop Foundation (Multiple Shades) for only $3.59 with free in-store pickup. Otherwise, shipping is free on $35+ orders.



Product Details:

Sheer-to-full coverage and a soft Matte finish



Velvety-Matte formula



Buildable foundation, glass dropper helps fine-tune desired coverage



Cruelty-free



Vegan formula* (no animal-derived ingredient or by-product)



Received 4 stars out of 990+ reviews!

Compare to $14 at NYX and Ulta, and $6.03 on Amazon.