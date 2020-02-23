This deal is expired!
Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles Just $11.17 Each!
$11.17ea
$24.50ea
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 02/24/20
About this Deal
|Right now, Bath & Body Works is offering 3-Wick Candles for only $11.17 ea (reg. $24.50 ea.) each when you add three to cart and use code NEEDNOW ($10 off $30+) at checkout! Shipping adds a $5.99 free on orders over $10.
Shopping in-store? Use this printable coupon.
Notable 3-Wick Candles:
