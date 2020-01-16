This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Bath and Body Works
Sale
Jan 16, 2020
Expires : 01/27/20
46 Likes 4 Comments
18See Deal
About this Deal
|
Now through 1/27, Bath & Body Works is offering up to 75% off sale plus an extra 20% Off when you apply code FRESHSTART at checkout! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee on orders over $10.
Notable Sale Categories:
🏷 Deal Tagsbathroom home decor beauty Personal Care Candles Bath and Body Works Skin Care Bath & Body Works
What's the matter?