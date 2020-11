Amazon is offering this Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Powered by Braun for only $29.99(orig $69.99). Plus, get free shipping on orders over $35 or with Amazon Prime.



Features: Removes 300% more plaque along the gum line* *vs. a regular manual toothbrush



CrossAction bristles are perfectly angled for a precise clean



Clinically proven superior 3D cleaning oscillates and pulsates to break up and remove up to 300% more plaque along the gumline than a regular manual toothbrush



1 Mode, Daily Clean, rotates to break up and sweep away plaque

More Info:

Received 4.4/5 Stars with great reviews



with great reviews Compare price to $39.99 at Target Note: You must be logged into your Amazon account ito clip the coupon.