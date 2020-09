Amazon is offering 4-Pack Oral-B Indicator Contour Clean Toothbrushes for only $8.54 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



One brushing removes up to 99% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas



550 extra long bristles to help clean hard to reach places



Unique CrossAction bristles are angled in opposing directions to lift out and sweep away plaque



Blue Indicator toothbrush bristles fade halfway so you know when to replace your brush



Tongue and Cheek Cleaner



Received 4.7 stars from over 1,437 reviews!