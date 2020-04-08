Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Staples Coupons »

3-Pack Perk Disinfecting Wipes + Free Shipping

$6.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/04/20
Staples Coupons See Deal
Up to 1.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Staples is offering 3-Pack Perk Disinfecting Wipes for only $6.99. Shipping is free on this order.

Product Details :
  • Kit of fresh- and lemon-scented disinfecting wipes, that kill germs and deodorize in one swipe
  • Comes with 35 wipes per pack
  • Kills cold and flu viruses as well as mold and mildew
  • Kills 99.9% of bacteria
  • Wipes are disposable and makes cleanup simple
  • 1-year shelf life

Related to this item:

Cleaning Supplies Disinfectant Wipes Cleaning Chemicals & Wipes Perk Disinfecting Wipes
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (5)

EmmaWu
EmmaWu (L1)
1 day ago
Thank you
Reply
newguy
newguy (L5)
1 day ago
You're welcome EmmaWu :)
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1 day ago
Thank you @newguy:)
Reply
newguy
newguy (L5)
1 day ago
You are welcome Stewartcherek :)
Reply
newguy
newguy (L5)
2 days ago
Now $6.99
Reply
Related Deals
Amazon
6 Count, Lysol Automatic Toilet Bowl Cleaner, Click Gel, Mango & Hibiscus
Amazon
$3.97 $5.99
GearBest
Cycling Dustproof Mask Black Other Accessories Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
GearBest
$4.59 $6.22
Cashback Available
GearBest
Face Masks Non Medical Anti-Pollution Disposable 3 Layer Meltblown Ordinary Thicken Free Shipping Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
GearBest
$22.99 $119.00
Cashback Available
GearBest
50pcs Anti-Pollution Face Masks Ordinary Nonmedical Disposable 3 Layer Meltblown Filter Earloops Sale, Price & Reviews | Gearbest
GearBest
$22.99 $139.95
Cashback Available
eBay
1 NYX Love You So Mochi Eyeshadow Palette "LYSMSP 01 - Electric Pastels "*Joy's*
eBay
$8.00 $20.00
Sephora
Moisture Repair Conditioner
Sephora
$24.00
Up to 1.5% Cashback
ULTA
Lipstick Queen Old Flame Lipstick
ULTA
$25.00
Up to 2.5% Cashback
ULTA
Lancôme Définicils Defining and Lengthening Mascara | Ulta Beauty
ULTA
$27.50
Up to 2.5% Cashback
ULTA
Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit | Ulta Beauty
ULTA
$26.50
Up to 2.5% Cashback
HSN
OFRA Cosmetics Long Lasting Liquid Lipstick - Matte Finish - Cape Town - 8496110 | HSN
HSN
$17.00
Up to 0.5% Cashback
Walmart
3 Pcs Unisex Tie Dye Print Variety Pack Face Mask for Adults Reusable Comfortable Washable Made In USA Masks
Walmart
$24.99
Up to 2.5% Cashback
Amazon
2 Pack 12 Colors Makeup Naked Eyeshadow Palette Natural Nude Matte Shimmer Glitter Pigment Eye Shadow Pallete Set Waterproof Smokey Professional Cosmetic Beauty Kit BESTLAND (2 PCS)
Amazon
$12.88
Amazon
Dior Dior Addict Stellar Shine Lipstick - 260 Mirage
Amazon
$41.80
Amazon
NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Fill & Fluff Eyebrow Pomade Pencil, Blonde
Amazon
$10.97
eBay
ARPEGE By Lanvin 1.7 Oz. Edp Perfume Spray + 1.7 Oz. Body Lotion Gift Set 3139099910109
eBay
$26.67
eBay
Makeup Thick Natural Cross Handmade False Eyelashes Eye Lashes Extension Black
eBay
$2.75
eBay
Revlon Provence Colorstay Nail Enamel Polish DEALS 309979155231
eBay
$2.99
eBay
3D Mink Eyelashes 5 Pairs Natural False Fake Long Thick Handmade Lashes Makeup
eBay
$3.37
eBay
New Black Color Cosmetic Waterproof Eye Liner Eyeliner Shadow Gel Makeup&Brush 6630584711678
eBay
$1.99
Charlotte Russe
Face Masks Form $6.00
Charlotte Russe
$6.00 $11.99
ULTA
Up To 4X Points for Members
ULTA
Offer
Up to 2.5% Cashback