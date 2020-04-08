Staples is offering 3-Pack Perk Disinfecting Wipes for only $6.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Kit of fresh- and lemon-scented disinfecting wipes, that kill germs and deodorize in one swipe



Comes with 35 wipes per pack



Kills cold and flu viruses as well as mold and mildew



Kills 99.9% of bacteria



Wipes are disposable and makes cleanup simple



1-year shelf life