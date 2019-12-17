Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Philips BikiniGenie Cordless Trimmer + Ships Free
$12.99 $29.99
Dec 17, 2019
Expires : 02/03/20
About this Deal

Walmart is offering this Philips BikiniGenie Cordless Wet & Dry Trimmer for only $12.99 with free shipping!

Details:
  • Wet/dry usage
  • 2 click-on combs trim to your desired length
  • Prevent skin irritation and cuts
  • Ergonomic handle
  • Includes AA batteries
  • Cleaning brush for a simple hygienic design

Compare to $19.99 at Best Buy.

