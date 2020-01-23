Amazon has this Philips Norelco Nose Hair Trimmer 3000 for only $6.99 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.



Product Details:

No pulling guaranteed with the advanced trimming system that shields the blades from your skin



Lithium AA battery for maximum power; Stainless steel blades



2 interchangeable trimming elements: dedicated nose and skin friendly precision



Fully washable for easy cleaning and care



2 eyebrow guards for quick and even trims



Power supply: AA battery



Received 4+ stars out of 2260+ reviews

Compare to $12.99 at Target and at Best Buy.