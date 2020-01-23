Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Philips Norelco Nose Hair Trimmer 3000

$6.99 $14.95
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 01/31/20
About this Deal

Amazon has this Philips Norelco Nose Hair Trimmer 3000 for only $6.99 with free shipping on orders $25+ or with Prime.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • No pulling guaranteed with the advanced trimming system that shields the blades from your skin
  • Lithium AA battery for maximum power; Stainless steel blades
  • 2 interchangeable trimming elements: dedicated nose and skin friendly precision
  • Fully washable for easy cleaning and care
  • 2 eyebrow guards for quick and even trims
  • Power supply: AA battery
  • Received 4+ stars out of 2260+ reviews

Compare to $12.99 at Target and at Best Buy.

Comments (1)

lanismiller
lanismiller (L3)
Jan 23, 2020
Now $6.99
Reply
