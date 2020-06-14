Right now, Kohl's is offering this Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Toothbrush for only $17.49 when cardholders use codes SUMMER30 (30% off w/ card) and JULYMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.



Non-cardholders can use code YOUGET15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.



Details:

e-Series brush head



Hygienic travel cap



Angled neck, soft contoured bristles



Easy-start feature with a two-minute Smartimer



Received 4+ stars from over 3,960 reviews!