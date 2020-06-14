Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Toothbrush

$17.49 $49.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 07/26/20
About this Deal

Right now, Kohl's is offering this Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Toothbrush for only $17.49  when cardholders use codes SUMMER30 (30% off w/ card) and JULYMVCFREE (free shipping w/ card) at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code YOUGET15 for an extra 15% off with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, everyone receives $10 Kohl's Cash on every $50 spent.

Details:
  • e-Series brush head
  • Hygienic travel cap
  • Angled neck, soft contoured bristles
  • Easy-start feature with a two-minute Smartimer
  • Received 4+ stars from over 3,960 reviews!

Comments (5)

Gwelden
Gwelden (L1)
11 days ago
Do not buy this they get moldy. Google it.
amee22
amee22 (L3)
12 days ago
Now $17.49
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 14, 2020
Price drop now $13.99
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 24, 2020
Price drop now $13.99
Sharilemard
Sharilemard (L1)
Oct 13, 2019
👌👌
