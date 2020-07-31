Kohl's
Philips Sonicare 2 Rechargeable Toothbrush
FREE SHIPPING
$20.99
$99.99
1h ago
($10.99 after rebate)
Expires : 11/21/20
8 Likes 5 Comments
18See Deal
About this Deal
|
Kohl's is offering this Philips Sonicare 2 Rechargeable Toothbrush for only $10.99 when cardholders use code HAPPY30 (extra 30% w/ card), code SERVICE ($10 off $25), and code NOVMVCFREE for free shipping, and submit this $10 mail-in rebate!
Non-cardholders can drop the price down to $15.49 with code SAVE15 (extra 15% off), code SERVICE ($10 off $25), and the $10 mail-in rebate with free shipping on orders over $75.
Details:
🏷 Deal TagsBeauty products health toothbrush kohls Electric Toothbrush Philips Sonicare dental care dental hygeine
What's the matter?