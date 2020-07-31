Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Philips Sonicare 2 Rechargeable Toothbrush
FREE SHIPPING
$20.99 $99.99
1h ago
($10.99 after rebate)
Expires : 11/21/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this Philips Sonicare 2 Rechargeable Toothbrush for only $10.99 when cardholders use code HAPPY30 (extra 30% w/ card), code SERVICE ($10 off $25), and code NOVMVCFREE for free shipping, and submit this $10 mail-in rebate!

Non-cardholders can drop the price down to $15.49 with code SAVE15 (extra 15% off), code SERVICE ($10 off $25), and the $10 mail-in rebate with free shipping on orders over $75.

Details:
  • Dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth
  • Angled brush head enables better access to back teeth
  • Timer helps you meet the recommended brushing time
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,310 reviews

💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
2h ago
Price drop now $15.49 A.R rebate form is located on the site
Hunter_Lemon
Hunter_Lemon (L1)
11 days ago
now $39.99
Heathery
Heathery (L1)
Jul 31, 2020
Updated
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Apr 07, 2020
Updated
dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Jun 07, 2019
I've heard great things about this toothbrush. Anybody try it? Thinking of getting one.
