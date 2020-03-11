Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
PMD Microderm Pro Tool + 5-Pk Sheet Masks (3 Colors)
+ FREE SHIPPING
$99.99 $179.99
Mar 11, 2020
Expires : 03/29/20
About this Deal

Costco is offering this PMD Microderm Pro Tool + 5-Pk Sheet Masks in 3 colors for just $99.99 with free shipping!

Includes:
  • PMD Personal Microderm Pro Tool
  • 5-Pack Recovery Collagen Anti-Aging Sheet Masks

Features:
  • Reduces the Appearances of Lines and Wrinkles
  • Weekly Treatments Reveal Smoother, Brighter Skin
  • Skin Care Products Penetrate 20X Deeper
  • Recovery Sheet Mask Intensely Hydrates and Soothes
  • Received 4+ stars from over 40 reviews!

Compare to $159.00 at Sephora.

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amzstore
amzstore (L0)
Mar 11, 2020
Cool Deal
DiMamedova15
DiMamedova15 (L2)
Mar 11, 2020
Every girl's essential~
