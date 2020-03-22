Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Tanga Coupons

Tanga

Price Drop! 50ml Portable Hand Sanitizer (Ships Free)
FREE SHIPPING
$6.99
Mar 21, 2020
Expires : 03/22/20
32  Likes 5  Comments
24
See Deal
Cashback Available

About this Deal

Price drop (was $9.99)! Today only Tanga is offering this 50ml Portable Hand Sanitizer for only $6.99 with free shipping!

Alternatively, get the 100ml Hand Sanitizer for $13.99!

Note: estimated delivery date = 3/31 to 4/10.

Details:
  • Kills 99.9% of fungi, viruses, and bacteria
  • Lathering foam, Feel clean and fresh every day
  • Decreases irritation potential of surfactants
  • Less rinsing needed due to lower surfactant

💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Mar 22, 2020
Back again today at the same price.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Mar 21, 2020
Price drop, today only at $6.99
Likes Reply
gpdexter
gpdexter (L1)
Mar 18, 2020
Price gauging...
Likes Reply
veronica684
veronica684 (L1)
Mar 18, 2020
thank you! appreciate you sharing the post! very convenient being able to pay with Amazon account too & free shipping.
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 20, 2020
You're welcome:)
Likes Reply
see more comments 2
