This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Remington All-in-One Grooming Kit
$12.60
$24.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 05/17/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering this Remington All-in-One Grooming Kit for only $12.60 with free shipping when cardholders use code GARDEN30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code MAYMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout.
Non-cardholders can use code YOUSAVE20 (extra 20% off) to drop the price down to $14.39 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Includes:
Compare to $19.94 at Walmart and at Target.
Related to this item:Free Shipping beauty Personal Care kohls Hair Care remington hair cut grooming kit
What's the matter?