Kohl's is offering this Remington All-in-One Grooming Kit for only $12.60 with free shipping when cardholders use code GARDEN30 (extra 30% w/ card) and code MAYMVCFREE (free ship w/ card) at checkout.



Non-cardholders can use code YOUSAVE20 (extra 20% off) to drop the price down to $14.39 with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Includes:

Full-size trimmer



Nose, ear & detail trimmer



Detail shaver



8-length hair clipper comb



5 snap-on beard & stubble combs



Storage pouch

Compare to $19.94 at Walmart and at Target.