Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Amazon Coupons

Amazon

Free 5-Pk Renuzit Snuggle Scented Oil Refill (AR)
$9.97
Dec 27, 2019
(Free after rebate)
Expires : 12/31/19
16  Likes 8  Comments
29
See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, you can get this 5-Pk Renuzit Snuggle Scented Oil Refill for free on Amazon with the purchase of one Snuggle product and after completing this rebate form (up to $10.99 value)! Shipping is free for Amazon Prime members or on orders over $25.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Renuzit Snuggle Oil features the fragrance of fresh laundry with white floral notes
  • Infused with essential oil for a refreshing scent experience
  • Provides up to 45 days of Fresh Release
  • Fits Air Wick and Glade scented oil warmers
  • Received 4 stars from 130+ reviews!

Compare to $9.97 at Walmart and $10.29 at Target.

🏷 Deal Tags

bathroom amazon home Household Supplies air fresheners Snuggle Free AR renuzit
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 8  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 27, 2019
Back again
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Oct 31, 2019
@Sweetlemon that's the form I see.
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Oct 31, 2019
Great, I will add that info in the deal.
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Oct 31, 2019
Thank you :)
Likes Reply
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Oct 31, 2019
Do you have a rebate form?
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Oct 31, 2019
Gonna check for it
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Oct 30, 2019
Back again no longer expired
Likes Reply
see more comments 5
Amazon See All arrow
ROUND UP
Amazon
Amazon
Prime Day Hottest Deals Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Now Live! Prime Day 2020 Sale
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
Free $100 Amazon Gift Card w/ New Visa Card
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Back! $10 Off Your Next App Order
$10 Off
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
7.5-Oz Dial Liquid Hand Soap
93¢ $4.39
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Free $10 Credit w/ $40 Amazon Gift Card
Offer
Amazon
Amazon
Early Prime Day Deals: Fire Edition Smart TVs
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
64-Oz Motivational Water Bottle w/ Straw
$4.99 $15.99
Amazon
Amazon
Echo Show 5 w/ Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera
$49.99 $124.98
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug (Order via Alexa)
$4.99 $24.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ROUND UP
Roundup
Prime Day Competitor Roundup
ROUNDUP
HOT
Costco
Costco
In-Warehouse Hot Buys Now Live!
SALE
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
ALDI
ALDI
New Weekly Ad for 10/7 (In-Store)
WeeklyAD
Amazon
Amazon
Free $100 Amazon Gift Card w/ New Visa Card
Offer
Stein Mart
Stein Mart
Final Weeks! Going Out of Business Sale (In-Store)
SALE
Cashback Available
Michaels
Michaels
Up to 80% Off Mega Clearance Event + More!
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.8%
HOT
Woot
Woot
Week of Prime Day Deals
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Sams Club
Sams Club
Free Reusable Masks w/ Flu Shots
Freebie
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Storage & Organization Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
(6-Pack) Adjustable Air Freshener Gel
$3.78 $4.97
Amazon
Amazon
12-Ct. Renuzit Gel Air Freshener
$13.40 $18.66
arrow
arrow