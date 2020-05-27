Retailers Offering Drive-Thru COVID Testing

|Many major retailers are stepping up nationwide to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at their stores. Here are the retailers offering testing.
- Number of locations: over 50 drive-through locations available (with up to 1,000 more sites coming soon)
- States include: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island
- How to get tested: first, you must answer a few questions online here. If you qualify, then you can select a location site and appointment time.
- Length of time for results: depending on the volume being tested per site, results can come back in as little as 30 minutes.
- Learn more here.
- Number of locations: 30 drive-through locations off-site (at closed schools, businesses, and public grounds, plus 50 locations in 12 states.
- States include: Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.
- How to get tested: go to Kroger's Virtual Assessment Tool here and if found eligible, you can select a location and appointment time.
- Length of time for results: results are given within 48 hours through your patient portal.
- Learn more here.
- Number of locations: 71 drive-thru testing sites available that can handle around 5,000 tests per day.
- States include: Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
- How to get tested: get screened online through Verily's Baseline COVID-19 program here, and if found eligible, you'll receive your testing location and time.
Length of time for results: results are delivered within three to five days by either phone or email.
- Learn more here.
- Number of locations: over 18 drive-thru sites available with plans to expand to 49 states and Puerto Rico.
- States include: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.
- How to get tested: complete the online assessment here, and if found eligible, a lab order request will send to PWNHealth, and you will receive an email for the next steps.
- Length of time for results: results can deliver within 24 hours of testing.
- Learn more here.
- Number of locations: 139 drive-thru locations in 22 states.
- States include: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Virginia.
- How to get tested: find your nearest Walmart offering testing here, then schedule an appointment via eTrueNorth or Quest Diagnostics.
- Length of time for results: Quest can deliver results within two days, whereas eTrueNorth can deliver results within 24 to 48 hours.
- Learn more here.