Retailers Offering Drive-Thru COVID Testing

Many major retailers are stepping up nationwide to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at their stores. Here are the retailers offering testing.



CVS

Number of locations: over 50 drive-through locations available (with up to 1,000 more sites coming soon)



over 50 drive-through locations available (with up to 1,000 more sites coming soon) States include: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island



Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island How to get tested: first, you must answer a few questions online here. If you qualify, then you can select a location site and appointment time.



first, you must answer a few questions online here. If you qualify, then you can select a location site and appointment time. Length of time for results: depending on the volume being tested per site, results can come back in as little as 30 minutes.



depending on the volume being tested per site, results can come back in as little as 30 minutes. Learn more here.

Kroger

Number of locations: 30 drive-through locations off-site (at closed schools, businesses, and public grounds, plus 50 locations in 12 states.



30 drive-through locations off-site (at closed schools, businesses, and public grounds, plus 50 locations in 12 states. States include: Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.



Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee. How to get tested: go to Kroger's Virtual Assessment Tool here and if found eligible, you can select a location and appointment time.



go to Kroger's Virtual Assessment Tool here and if found eligible, you can select a location and appointment time. Length of time for results: results are given within 48 hours through your patient portal.



results are given within 48 hours through your patient portal. Learn more here.

Rite Aid

Number of locations: 71 drive-thru testing sites available that can handle around 5,000 tests per day.



71 drive-thru testing sites available that can handle around 5,000 tests per day. States include: Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.



Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia. How to get tested: get screened online through Verily's Baseline COVID-19 program here, and if found eligible, you'll receive your testing location and time.

Length of time for results: results are delivered within three to five days by either phone or email.



get screened online through Verily's Baseline COVID-19 program here, and if found eligible, you'll receive your testing location and time. results are delivered within three to five days by either phone or email. Learn more here.

Walgreens

Number of locations: over 18 drive-thru sites available with plans to expand to 49 states and Puerto Rico.



over 18 drive-thru sites available with plans to expand to 49 states and Puerto Rico. States include: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.



Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin. How to get tested: complete the online assessment here, and if found eligible, a lab order request will send to PWNHealth, and you will receive an email for the next steps.



complete the online assessment here, and if found eligible, a lab order request will send to PWNHealth, and you will receive an email for the next steps. Length of time for results: results can deliver within 24 hours of testing.



results can deliver within 24 hours of testing. Learn more here.

Walmart

Number of locations: 139 drive-thru locations in 22 states.



139 drive-thru locations in 22 states. States include: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Virginia.



Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Virginia. How to get tested: find your nearest Walmart offering testing here, then schedule an appointment via eTrueNorth or Quest Diagnostics.



find your nearest Walmart offering testing here, then schedule an appointment via eTrueNorth or Quest Diagnostics. Length of time for results: Quest can deliver results within two days, whereas eTrueNorth can deliver results within 24 to 48 hours.



Quest can deliver results within two days, whereas eTrueNorth can deliver results within 24 to 48 hours. Learn more here.