Retailers Offering Drive-Thru COVID Testing

Roundup
Many major retailers are stepping up nationwide to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at their stores. Here are the retailers offering testing.

CVS
  • Number of locations: over 50 drive-through locations available (with up to 1,000 more sites coming soon)
  • States include: Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island
  • How to get tested: first, you must answer a few questions online here. If you qualify, then you can select a location site and appointment time.
  • Length of time for results: depending on the volume being tested per site, results can come back in as little as 30 minutes.
  • Learn more here.

Kroger
  • Number of locations: 30 drive-through locations off-site (at closed schools, businesses, and public grounds, plus 50 locations in 12 states.
  • States include: Colorado, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio and Tennessee.
  • How to get tested: go to Kroger's Virtual Assessment Tool here and if found eligible, you can select a location and appointment time.
  • Length of time for results: results are given within 48 hours through your patient portal.
  • Learn more here.

Rite Aid
  • Number of locations: 71 drive-thru testing sites available that can handle around 5,000 tests per day.
  • States include: Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.
  • How to get tested: get screened online through Verily's Baseline COVID-19 program here, and if found eligible, you'll receive your testing location and time.
    Length of time for results: results are delivered within three to five days by either phone or email.
  • Learn more here.

Walgreens
  • Number of locations: over 18 drive-thru sites available with plans to expand to 49 states and Puerto Rico.
  • States include: Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.
  • How to get tested: complete the online assessment here, and if found eligible, a lab order request will send to PWNHealth, and you will receive an email for the next steps.
  • Length of time for results: results can deliver within 24 hours of testing.
  • Learn more here.

Walmart
  • Number of locations: 139 drive-thru locations in 22 states.
  • States include: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin, Massachusetts and Virginia.
  • How to get tested: find your nearest Walmart offering testing here, then schedule an appointment via eTrueNorth or Quest Diagnostics.
  • Length of time for results: Quest can deliver results within two days, whereas eTrueNorth can deliver results within 24 to 48 hours.
  • Learn more here.

News roundup retail news testing DP Roundup Coronavirus Covid-19
Comments

