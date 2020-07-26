Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bath and Body Works

Today Only! $6 Retired Fragrances

$6.00 $14.50
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 07/26/20
About this Deal

Bath & Body Works is offering Retired Fragrances for only $6.00! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee on orders over $10.

Comments (6)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 26, 2020
Alive again today Only
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 04, 2020
Updated for today's sale only 6/4
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 10, 2020
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 20, 2020
Updated
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 18, 2020
Updated
Reply
