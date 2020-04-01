Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walmart Coupons

Walmart

Revlon Colorburst Matte Lip Balm (Passionate)
$1.94 $9.99
Jan 04, 2020
Expires : 01/05/20
15  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

Walmart is offering Revlon Colorburst Matte Lip Balm (Passionate) for only $1.94, regulalry $19.40. Get free shipping over $35+

Product Details :
  • Vibrant colors infused with a Triple Butter Complex to give you a bold, beautiful lip
  • Matte color with a balm-like feel for easy, comfortable wear
  • Retractable chubby crayon that requires no sharpener

🏷 Deal Tags

Women makeup Beauty products beauty Sale Revlon makeup & skincare Lipbalm
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Walmart See All arrow
Walmart
Walmart
Black Friday Deals For Days Ad
BF Ad
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Announces “Black Friday Deals for Days”
NEWS
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
Free Trick-or-Treat Events & More
Event
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
LEGO 2020 Advent Calendar (2 Options)
$19.97 $29.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Onn. 65" Class 4K (2160p) UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR
$228.00 $499.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
80-Pieces Crayola Creativity Tub Art Set
$12.97 $16.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Storage & Organization Savings
96¢
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart Rollbacks from $6.97!
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
Up to 60% Off Electronics 'Savings Spotlight'
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
'Home for the Holidays' Savings
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Black Friday Deals 2020 Announced
NEWS
HOT
eBay
eBay
Price Drop! KN95 Protective 5 Layers Face Mask [50 Pack]
$11.99
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Lancome Genifique Hydrogel Sheet Mask
$10.50 $15.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Macy's
Macy's
Back Again! 50% Off 10 Days of Glam
50% Off
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
18-Oz Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion
$4.35 $11.49
FREE SHIPPING
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Buy 3, Get 2 Free Body Care
B3G2
Great Clips
Great Clips
$9.99 Haircuts at Participating Locations!
$9.99
Amazon
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Hot Air Brush
$29.39 $41.99
FREE SHIPPING
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Estée Lauder Blockbuster Resilience Collection
$75.00 $455.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
FREE SHIPPING
ALDI
ALDI
Aldi Weekly AD (10/21)
WeeklyAD
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Amazon
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer
$29.39 $59.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
3-Count Revlon ColorSilk Beautiful Color
$5.36 $8.04
Amazon
Amazon
Revlon Salon Straightener Copper + Ceramic Flat Iron, 1" XL
$18.99 $39.99
FREE SHIPPING
Walmart
Walmart
Revlon Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush
$29.39 $58.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Revlon Mega Multiplier Mascara
$2.88 $4.96
Amazon
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Hot Air Brush
$29.39 $41.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Revlon ColorSilk Permanent Hair Color Dye - 3 for $5
$4.96+
Amazon
Amazon
Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious Mattes Lipstick, in Nude, 011 Untold Stories, 0.74 Oz
$4.97 $8.49
arrow
arrow