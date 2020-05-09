Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Revlon ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow Quad (Passionate)

$1.53 $7.89
+ Free Shipping
Amazon is offering this Revlon ColorStay 16-Hour Eye Shadow Quad for just $1.53 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save!

Details:
#1 Best Seller in Makeup Sets
Expertly color-coordinated palette for your most gorgeous eyes yetRich, velvety shadows blend smoothly for a beautiful, luxurious color that wears for up to 16 hoursOphthalmologist tested and non-irritatingWon't crease, fade or smudgeAvailable in 12 palettesReceived 4.3 Stars from 1950+ customer reviews!

Comments (2)

blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 09, 2020
updated
Reply
hipsterstore
hipsterstore (L0)
Feb 27, 2020
Wow. looks cool
Reply
