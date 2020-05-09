Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amazon

Revlon Colorstay 16hr Eyeshadow Quad (Moonlit)
FREE SHIPPING
$1.80
May 11, 2020
Expires : 05/17/20
16  Likes 2  Comments
15
About this Deal

For a limited time, Amazon is offering this Revlon Colorstay 16hr Eyeshadow Quad for just $1.80 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save.

Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Can wear up to 16 hours
  • Won’t crease or smudge
  • Looks freshly applied all day
  • Received 4+ stars from over 2,315 reviews!

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
blackfoot
blackfoot (L5)
May 09, 2020
updated
nadeekac88
nadeekac88 (L2)
Apr 10, 2020
price drop
