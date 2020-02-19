Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Revlon Colorstay Brow Mousse in Soft Brown

$1.68 $10.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/19/20
Walmart is offering this Revlon Colorstay Brow Mousse in Soft Brown for only $1.68 with free shipping on $35+ orders.

Details:
  • Gives medium to thick eyebrows a clump-free, naturally defined look
  • Wears for up to 24 hours without smearing or smudging
  • This whipped, waterproof brow mousse is light and airy, so it's exceptionally smooth
  • Received 4 stars from over 485 reviews!

