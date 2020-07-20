Back Again, Amazon is offering this Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Polish (400 Royal Flush) for only $2.03 (Reg. $7.99) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save!



Features:

Received 4.2 stars from 560+ reviews!

Outrageous shine and rich, long lasting color, that won't fade in one at home formula

Delivers high impact, salon-quality color for up to 7 days

Formulated with shea butter and oils to condition strong nails

Wide angle brush creates smooth, bubble free coats

Pair with our Revlon Gel Envy Diamond Top Coat for brilliant gel-like shine



Subscribe & save 5% off