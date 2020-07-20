Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Polish

$2.03 $7.99
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal

Back Again, Amazon is offering this Revlon ColorStay Gel Envy Longwear Nail Polish (400 Royal Flush) for only $2.03 (Reg. $7.99) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save!

Features:
Received 4.2 stars from 560+ reviews!
Outrageous shine and rich, long lasting color, that won't fade in one at home formula
Delivers high impact, salon-quality color for up to 7 days
Formulated with shea butter and oils to condition strong nails
Wide angle brush creates smooth, bubble free coats
Pair with our Revlon Gel Envy Diamond Top Coat for brilliant gel-like shine

Comments (3)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 20, 2020
Back again
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jul 05, 2020
Back again
Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Jun 24, 2020
Back again
Reply
