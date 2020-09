Walmart is offering this Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint (3 Colors) for only $2.35 with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Also available in other colors starting from $3.17!



Details:

Available colors: fancy rose, extra violet, & wine trip



Beautifully blotted, weightless color



Pillowy soft cushion tip helps to evenly distribute the tint



Infused formula with coconut oil



Received 4+ stars from over 1,480 reviews