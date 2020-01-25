Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Revlon Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush (Free Shipping)

$35.99 $59.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 01/25/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Revlon Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush for only $35.99 with free shipping.

Details:
  • #1 Best Seller in Beauty & Personal Care
  • Designed with Nylon Pin & Tufted Bristles for detangling, improved volume and control
  • Oval Brush Design for Smoothing the Hair, while the Round Edges Create Volume
  • 3 Heat/Speed Settings for Styling Flexibility
  • Designed for 120 Volt USA outlets only
  • Received 4+ stars from over 24,230 reviews!

