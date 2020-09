Amazon is offering this Revlon Super Lustrous Lip Gloss in Sugar Violet for $1.91 (Reg. $8.39) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save!



Details:

Amazon's Choice for Makeup Under 3 Dollors

for Makeup Under 3 Dollors Color: Sugar Violet

High shine, nonsticky hydrating lip gloss

This moisturizing lipgloss formula contains agave, moringa oil, and capuacu butter

Antioxidant, Hydrating and Moisturizing

One swipe saturates lips in a glaze of pigment and shine

Received 4.4 Stars from 2,660+ customer reviews!