Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick + F/S

$1.28 $7.99
+ Free Shipping
Amazon Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

For a limited time, Amazon is offering Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick on sale for $1.35 when you Checkout w/ Subscribe & Save. Shipping is always Free w/Subscribe & Save.

Features:
  • 4.4stars from 5,521 reviews
  • Super vibrant. Super lush. Super creamy. This cult-classic lipstick is the perfect combination of high-impact color in a super-moisturizing formula
    vThis lipstick uses microfine pigments so the shades are vibrant, but the feeling is lightweight
  • The formula is infused with vitamin E and avocado oil. Buttery-only better!
  • Non caking, lightweight formula for superior comfort
  • Over 82 amazing ways to play with cool, classic, and trendy lipstick shades ranging from nudes, pinks, reds, corals, browns and purples, in 4 finishes: cream, pearl, sheer, and matte

Related to this item:

Women makeup beauty lipstick amazon deals Revlon Lipstick Set
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (1)

amee22
amee22 (L3)
Oct 06, 2019
Price drop
Reply

Related Deals

Miu Miu Eau De Parfum for Women 3.4 Oz
Miu Miu Eau De Parfum for Women 3.4 Oz
$65.00 $120.00
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
91
Urban Decay | Pro Finishing Powder Brush | Nordstrom Rack
Urban Decay | Pro Finishing Powder Brush | Nordstrom Rack
20% Off
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 1.00% Cashback
10
Burberry | Brit for Him Eau De Toilette Spray 1 Oz. | Nordstrom Rack
Burberry | Brit for Him Eau De Toilette Spray 1 Oz. | Nordstrom Rack
50% Off
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 1.00% Cashback
10
Contrast Color Spliced Sport Jogger Pants - Xl
Contrast Color Spliced Sport Jogger Pants - Xl
$14.47 $22.76
RoseGal
10
Calvin Klein | CK Fragrance 4-Piece Set | Nordstrom Rack
Calvin Klein | CK Fragrance 4-Piece Set | Nordstrom Rack
20% Off
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 1.00% Cashback
10
Kiehl's Since 1851 | Rosa Arctica Lightweight Cream | Nordstrom Rack
Kiehl's Since 1851 | Rosa Arctica Lightweight Cream | Nordstrom Rack
20% Off
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 1.00% Cashback
10
Lancome | Flash Bronze Body Gel | Nordstrom Rack
Lancome | Flash Bronze Body Gel | Nordstrom Rack
20% Off
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 1.00% Cashback
10
Stylish Blue Light Blocking Glasses-No Prescription （Ruby Red is Really Catchy. Have Had a Sample Myself）
Stylish Blue Light Blocking Glasses-No Prescription （Ruby Red is Really Catchy. Have Had a Sample Myself）
$11.69 $17.99
Amazon
10
Bestope Premium Makeup Brush Set, 18PCS
Bestope Premium Makeup Brush Set, 18PCS
$8.99 $12.99
Amazon
01
BESTOPE Nail Clippers Set with Compact Case, 3 PCS
BESTOPE Nail Clippers Set with Compact Case, 3 PCS
$7.99 $12.99
Amazon
00
Lancome | Teint Idole Stick Blush | Nordstrom Rack
Lancome | Teint Idole Stick Blush | Nordstrom Rack
$12.92 $20.00
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 1.00% Cashback
10
$2.95 Hand Soaps | Bath & Body Works
$2.95 Hand Soaps | Bath & Body Works
$2.95
Bath and Body Works
Up to 0.30% Cashback
40
Lancôme Monsieur Big Eyeshadow Palette
Lancôme Monsieur Big Eyeshadow Palette
$24.50 $49.00
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
80
Michael Kors Flap Crossbody
Michael Kors Flap Crossbody
$66.75 $178.00
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
40
BareMinerals GEN NUDE™ Radiant Lipstick (Mult. Color)
BareMinerals GEN NUDE™ Radiant Lipstick (Mult. Color)
$10.00 $20.00
Sephora
Up to 1.50% Cashback
40
Museum of Ice Cream X Sephora Collection Dream Team Pigment Palette
Museum of Ice Cream X Sephora Collection Dream Team Pigment Palette
$9.00 $42.00
Sephora
Up to 1.50% Cashback
40
E.l.f. 2pc Lip Stain Set
E.l.f. 2pc Lip Stain Set
$5.00
Kohl's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
40
MAC Loud & Clear Lipstick
MAC Loud & Clear Lipstick
$20.00
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
40
BH Cosmetics Afternoon Rendezvous 16 Color Eyeshadow Palette
BH Cosmetics Afternoon Rendezvous 16 Color Eyeshadow Palette
$9.00 $12.00
Kohl's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
40
E.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer + BOGO 50%
E.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer + BOGO 50%
$6.00
Kohl's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
40
44-Piece The Color Institute Make-Up Collection
44-Piece The Color Institute Make-Up Collection
$10.00 $20.00
Kohl's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
00
Save 15% | Premium Iron Aromatherapy Diffuser For Essential Oils with Large 500mL Water Tank, 7 Color LED Lights
Save 15% | Premium Iron Aromatherapy Diffuser For Essential Oils with Large 500mL Water Tank, 7 Color LED Lights
$46.97 $54.99
Amazon
10
(Ships Free) L'Oreal Paris The Super Slim Eyeliner 'Black' 0.034oz/1ml 638170103605
(Ships Free) L'Oreal Paris The Super Slim Eyeliner 'Black' 0.034oz/1ml 638170103605
$3.99 $12.00
eBay
00
Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush Featuring Disney's Minnie Mouse, for Kids 6+
Oral-B Kids Electric Toothbrush Featuring Disney's Minnie Mouse, for Kids 6+
$32.11
Amazon
51
Kohl's Beauty Gifts Under $10
Kohl's Beauty Gifts Under $10
$2.25+
Kohl's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
170
Save 10% | NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Ultimate Shadow Palette, Eyeshadow Palette, Warm Neutrals, 1 Count
Save 10% | NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Ultimate Shadow Palette, Eyeshadow Palette, Warm Neutrals, 1 Count
$16.19 $18.00
Amazon
10