Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color (2 Colors)
$3.00 $6.00
Mar 17, 2020
About this Deal

Deal Genius is offering this Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color (Multiple Colors) for only $3.00 with free shipping on $29+ orders.

Product Details:
Upgraded 3-in-1 formula: built-in base & topcoat
Full-coverage formula in single step, extra easy
Strong surface, up to 33% more chip resistance
Flexi-glass formula, quick dries in 30-60 seconds
High shine polishing, lost lasting vibrancy
Perfectionist brush: contours any nail
Perfect for on-the-go nails or quick touch-ups
Compare to $3.99 at Target or Rite Aid.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
sundarkumar32
sundarkumar32 (L1)
Mar 17, 2020
Price update
pillairaguraman
pillairaguraman (L1)
Jan 07, 2020
We get more the $2
bobjose
bobjose (L1)
Jan 06, 2020
good deal
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 06, 2020
Great savings
