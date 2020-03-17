Deal Genius
Mar 17, 2020
Deal Genius is offering this Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Color (Multiple Colors) for only $3.00 with free shipping on $29+ orders.
Product Details:
Upgraded 3-in-1 formula: built-in base & topcoat
Full-coverage formula in single step, extra easy
Strong surface, up to 33% more chip resistance
Flexi-glass formula, quick dries in 30-60 seconds
High shine polishing, lost lasting vibrancy
Perfectionist brush: contours any nail
Perfect for on-the-go nails or quick touch-ups
Compare to $3.99 at Target or Rite Aid.
