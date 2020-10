Sam’s Club is taking extra steps to support social distancing in the stores. In addition to visual markers to support the 6’ guidance, they are also encouraging members to limit to no more than two people per membership enter the club at one time.



Other Notable Changes:

Club Hours : 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday & 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.



: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday & 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Early shopping hours every Tu & Th from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors & those with disabilities: they can place their order from their car. Then, a Sam’s Club associate will grab the items on the list, and the member will use Scan & Go to check out.



every Tu & Th from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for seniors & those with disabilities: they can place their order from their car. Then, a Sam’s Club associate will grab the items on the list, and the member will use Scan & Go to check out. Limited Quantities : Sam's Club is limiting a number of items to one item per member.



: Sam's Club is limiting a number of items to one item per member. See More