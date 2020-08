Walgreens is offering this 12-Count Scott ComfortPlus Big Roll Toilet Paper for only $3.00 when you 'clip' the $1.25 off coupon and use code SAVE (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $35 or more.



Details:

Tested for strength and designed for comfort



Thick and plush sheets provide a trusted, comforting clean



Big Rolls have 176 sheets per toilet paper roll



Sewer-safe and septic-safe unscented bathroom tissue



Received 4+ stars from over 810 reviews