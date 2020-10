Walmart is offering this 4-Pack Scott Rapid-Dissolving Toilet Paper for only $4.97 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Details:

Sewer- and septic-safe 1-ply sheets



Breaks down four times faster than the leading toilet paper brand



Soft, absorbent sheets are gentle on skin



Sewer-safe and septic-safe unscented bath tissue



Received 4+ stars from over 390 reviews!