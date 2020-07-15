Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Ct Sensodyne Pronamel Toothpaste
FREE SHIPPING
$8.15 $11.29
8 days ago
Expires : 10/10/20
About this Deal

Amazon is offering a 2-Count Sensodyne Pronamel Toothpaste for only $8.15 with free shipping when you 'clip' $1.58 coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save.

Details:
  • Protects your teeth from acid erosion
  • Fight cavities, combat bad breath and improve your teeth health
  • Received 4.8 stars from over 7,235 reviews!

amazon Free Shipping Toothpaste oral care health & beauty sensodyne toothpaste Breath Fresheners Sensodyne
💬 7  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
BurnsE
BurnsE (L2)
8 days ago
now $9.73
Likes Reply
alexe98765
alexe98765 (L1)
Jul 16, 2020
I see only $10.24
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 15, 2020
added new price $8.66
Likes Reply
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
Jul 15, 2020
I see $8.66 now
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 15, 2020
thank you, will make the adjustments
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 27, 2020
price drop now $7.61
Likes Reply
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Apr 12, 2018
Got it for $6.97 with five items
Likes Reply
