Sephora Flash Jumbo Lip Pencil (5 Colors)
$3.00
$12.00
+ Free* Shipping
About this Deal
|JCPenney is offering this Sephora Flash Jumbo Lip Pencil (5 Colors) for just $3.00 with free shipping on orders over $99 or free in-store pickup.
Details:
The practical size makes Flash Jumbo ultra-quick and easy to use
Featuring a creamy texture and either a matte or glossy finish
Delivers perfect coverage for glamorous lips in a flash
Received 4+ stars from over 210 reviews!
