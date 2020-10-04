Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Sephora Flash Jumbo Lip Pencil (5 Colors)

$3.00 $12.00
+ Free* Shipping
JCPenney Coupons See Deal
Up to 6.0% Cashback

About this Deal

JCPenney is offering this Sephora Flash Jumbo Lip Pencil (5 Colors) for just $3.00 with free shipping on orders over $99 or free in-store pickup.

Details:
The practical size makes Flash Jumbo ultra-quick and easy to use
Featuring a creamy texture and either a matte or glossy finish
Delivers perfect coverage for glamorous lips in a flash
Received 4+ stars from over 210 reviews!

Related to this item:

makeup Beauty products beauty JCPenney lipstick Sephora health & beauty lip liner
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments

Related Deals
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 60% Off/Makeup & Cosmetics | Nordstrom Rack
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
eBay
eBay
Silver 9pcs Set of 3 Reusable Curved Straws 3 Spoons and 3 Cleaning Brush
$12.99 $32.38
Amazon
Amazon
CeraVe Moisturizing Cream 19 oz for Dry Skin
$13.25 $18.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Kyota Kokoro M888 4D Massage Chair By Infinity
$4799.99 $6999.99
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Philips Norelco 6500 Shaver with Anti-Friction Coating
$69.99 $89.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Oxy Maximum Action Spot Treatment
$4.24 $6.39
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
Macy's Says Timeline of Permanent Store Closings Could Be Adjusted As Competitors Struggle Amid COVID-19
NEWS
Macy's
Macy's
MAC Selena La Reina Lipstick
$14.00 $20.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Amazon
Amazon
JOSALINAS Oval Makeup Brush Set Upgraded 3pcs Fast Flawless
$9.98
Amazon
Amazon
UV Sanitizer Bag Code: CAHOTBAG
$41 $89.99
Costco
Costco
Refresh Skin Therapy Vitamin C Serum, 1.0 Fl Oz
$16.99 $24.99
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
50-Pc Halloween Print Face Masks
$14.30 $43.00
Amazon
Amazon
90-Count Plackers Gentleslide Dental Floss Picks
$1.90 $7.00
Amazon
Amazon
28-Pk Fairywill Teeth Whitening Strips
$7.99 $19.99
Amazon
Amazon
2-Pack Cetaphil Facial Cleanser (16-Oz)
$11.76 $27.98
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
Air Wick Botanica Air Freshener Room Spray, Fresh Pineapple and Tunisian Rosemary, 350 Sprays Per Bottle, Pack of 4, Essential Oils, Pineapple & Tunisian Rosemary
$12.50 $14.97
Amazon
Amazon
Urnex Tabz Coffee Brewer Cleaning Tablets - 120 Tablets
$9.60 $11.95
Amazon
Amazon
Botanica By Air Wick Plug in Scented Oil, 10 Refills, Himalayan Magnolia and Vanilla, Air Freshener, Eco Friendly, Essential Oils
$20.60 $22.99
Amazon
Amazon
Downy Fresh Protect In-wash Scent Booster Beads, Active Fresh, 10 Ounce, Pack of 4
$19.48 $27.99
Amazon
Amazon
240-Count Nature Made Melatonin 3 MG
$5.04 $11.89
Amazon
Amazon
Makeup Brush Set 18 Pcs
$12.99