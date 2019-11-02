Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sephora Flash Jumbo Lip Pencil (7 Colors)

$3.00 $12.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 04/03/20
About this Deal

Sephora is offering this Flash Jumbo Lip Pencil (7 Colors) for just $3.00 with free shipping on orders over $50 or free in-store pickup.

Details:
  • The practical size makes Flash Jumbo ultra-quick and easy to use
  • Featuring a creamy texture and either a matte or glossy finish
  • Delivers perfect coverage for glamorous lips in a flash
  • Received 4+ stars from over 190 reviews!

Compare it to $4.00 at JCPenney.

Comments (1)

Makaylac
Makaylac (L1)
Nov 02, 2019
I like this! Thanks
