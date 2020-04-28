Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
LUXE Shelf-Love Collection (VIBR First Access)

$25.00 $93.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 04/28/20
Today, starting at 12pm ET, Sephora is offering VIBR members their Play Luxe Set for only $25.00 with free shipping!

Not a VIBR member? This deal will be available to everyone tomorrow (4/29).

Includes:
  • 0.23 oz/ 7 mL La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream
  • 0.17 oz/ 5 mL Guerlain L'Or24K Gold Radiance Primer
  • 0.05 oz/ 1.5 mL Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick in 400
  • 0.27 oz/ 8 mL Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum
  • 1 oz/ 30 mL Kérastase Resistance Length Strengthening Blow-Dry Primer
  • 0.23 oz/ 7 mL Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb

