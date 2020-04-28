Today, starting at 12pm ET, Sephora is offering VIBR members their Play Luxe Set for only $25.00 with free shipping!



Not a VIBR member? This deal will be available to everyone tomorrow (4/29).



Includes:

0.23 oz/ 7 mL La Mer The Moisturizing Soft Cream



0.17 oz/ 5 mL Guerlain L'Or24K Gold Radiance Primer



0.05 oz/ 1.5 mL Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick in 400



0.27 oz/ 8 mL Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum



1 oz/ 30 mL Kérastase Resistance Length Strengthening Blow-Dry Primer



0.23 oz/ 7 mL Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb