Amazon is offering this 2-Pack Seventh Generation Toilet Paper (48-Ct) for only $16.55 when you 'clip' the extra 35% off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Details:

Amazon's Choice



2 ply bathroom tissue designed for softness and strength



Made with 100 percent recycled paper, no added dyes, inks, or fragrances



Compatible with low flow toilets in RVS and campers



Septic safe; Rainforest alliance certified paper



Received 4+ stars from over 10,385 reviews