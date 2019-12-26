Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie
99¢ $3.99
Dec 26, 2019
Expires : 01/04/20
For a limited time, Walgreens is offering this SheaMoisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie for just 99¢ when you 'clip' the $3 off coupon on the product page. Shipping is free on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.

Shopping for more? Buy 1, get 1 for 50% off!

Product Details:
  • Coconut and Hibiscus
  • Defines curls & reduces frizz
  • Restores moisture & creates shine
  • With nourishing silk protein
  • Received 4+ stars from over 20 reviews

Compare to $6.79 at SheaMoisture and $4.36 each for this 3-pack at Walmart.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
