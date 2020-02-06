Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bath & Body Works Single Wick Candles

$8.00 $14.50
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 02/15/20
, Bath & Body Works is offering Single Wick Candles for only $8.00! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee on orders over $10.
$5.99 shipping on $10 or more
$10 Off $30 Orders Valid with code DONEDEAL

Notable $8 Single-Wick Candles:

Related to this item:

home decor home candle gifts Decor Candles Bath and Body Works Valentine's Day
Comments (2)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Feb 06, 2020
Updated with $10 Off $30
Reply
dealosaurous
dealosaurous (L4)
Jan 30, 2020
Great source for Valentine's Day gifts :)
Reply
