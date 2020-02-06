This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Bath & Body Works Single Wick Candles
$8.00
$14.50
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 02/15/20
About this Deal
|, Bath & Body Works is offering Single Wick Candles for only $8.00! Shipping adds a $5.99 fee on orders over $10.
$5.99 shipping on $10 or more
$10 Off $30 Orders Valid with code DONEDEAL
Notable $8 Single-Wick Candles:
Related to this item:home decor home candle gifts Decor Candles Bath and Body Works Valentine's Day
What's the matter?