2-Pack Softsoap Body Butter Coconut Scrub
FREE SHIPPING
$3.91 $8.49
Feb 02, 2020
Expires : 02/01/20
About this Deal

Amazon is this 2-Pack Softsoap Body Butter Coconut Scrub for only $3.91 when you checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!

Note: in stock on Jan. 29th. You may cancel your subscription anytime.

Details:
  • Enriched with jojoba butter and crushed coconut extracts
  • Softens skin by helping you retain natural moisture
  • Invigorating coconut and jojoba butter scents
  • Leaves your skin feeling conditioned, clean, and soft
  • Received 4+ stars from over 95 reviews

Compare to $12.89 at Walmart.

💬 Comments

