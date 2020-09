Back again! In stock August 30

For a limited time, Amazon is offering 6-Pk. Softsoap Liquid Hand Soap, 7.5 Fl Oz for only $5.88 (98¢ each)! Shipping is free on $25+ or with Prime.



Features:

Light, fresh scented liquid hand soap



Wash hands often for good hand hygiene



Rich lathering soap that leaves hands feeling soft



Dermatologist tested, gentle on hands



Received 4.7 stars from 4,260+ reviews!