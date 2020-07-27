Price Drop (was $7.94) Amazon has this 3-Ct St. Ives Blackhead Clearing Face Scrub (6-Oz) for only $6.31 ($2.64 ea) with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save!



Note: this item is part of the Buy 3 Get $5 Off. Add a quantity of 3 to cart and your discount will automatically be taken off at checkout.



Product Details:

Helps unclogs pores and contains 1 percent salicylic acid to clear blackheads and calm redness

Made with 100% natural exfoliants

Green tea leaves are carefully picked from China

Each dollop delivers a medium exfoliation factor to help deeply clean pores

Dermatologist tested, Paraben free, Non Comedogenic & Oil Free

Received 4+ stars out of 810+ reviews

Compare to $4.49 for 1 at Target.