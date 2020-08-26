Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sams Club

150-Ct Steramine 1-G Tablets Multi-Purpose Sanitizer
$4.88
Aug 26, 2020
About this Deal

Back again! Sam's Club is offering this 150-Ct Steramine 1-G Tablets Multi-Purpose Sanitizer for only $4.88 (min 2 per order) with free shipping for Plus members.

Note: Due to high demand, this item may be unavailable from time to time.

Product Details:
  • Sanitizes food contact surfaces and equipment in restaurants, bars, daycare centers, gyms, assisted-living facilities, schools and more
  • Kills CA-MRSA, Escherichia coli, HIV-1(Aids Virus), Listeria monocytogenes,
  • Staphylococcus aureus
  • Use 1 tablet per 1 gallon of water
  • Premeasured and easy to use
  • Received 4+ stars out of 35+ reviews

Compare to $13.98 on Amazon.

household Sams Club Household Essentials sanitizer Health & Personal Care Coronavirus multi purpose sanitizer Steramine tablet sanitizer
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 26, 2020
still available
