Back again! Sam's Club is offering this 150-Ct Steramine 1-G Tablets Multi-Purpose Sanitizer for only $4.88 (min 2 per order) with free shipping for Plus members.



Note: Due to high demand, this item may be unavailable from time to time.



Sanitizes food contact surfaces and equipment in restaurants, bars, daycare centers, gyms, assisted-living facilities, schools and more



Kills CA-MRSA, Escherichia coli, HIV-1(Aids Virus), Listeria monocytogenes,

Staphylococcus aureus



Use 1 tablet per 1 gallon of water



Premeasured and easy to use



Received 4+ stars out of 35+ reviews

Compare to $13.98 on Amazon.