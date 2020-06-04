Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
3-Pc Stila Shimmering Heights Liquid Eye Shadow Set

$12.50 $36.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/07/20
About this Deal

Get this 3-Pc Stila Shimmering Heights Liquid Eye Shadow Set for only $12.50 at Macy's! Shipping is free on $25+.

Product Details:
  • Small particle pearls create a high-shimmer finish
  • Luxuriously smooth lay-down
  • Lightweight, comfortable wear
  • Includes:
    • Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow - Kitten, 0.07 fl. oz.
    • Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow - Cloud, 0.07 fl. oz.
    • Shimmer & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow - Twig, 0.07 fl. oz.

Comments (1)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 04, 2020
Remember to add the expiry date 6/7 :)
