Sephora is offering this 12-Piece Sun Safety Kit on sale for $39.00 ($221 Value). Shipping is free with code FREESHIP at online checkout.



This Set Contains:

0.67 oz/ 20 mL Biossance’s SQUALANE + ZINC SHEER MINERAL SUNSCREEN SPF 30 PA+++



1 fl oz/ 30 mL CLINIQUE’s Pep-Start Daily UV Protector Broad Spectrum SPF 50



0.24 oz/ 7 mL Dermalogica®’s Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50



1.7 oz/ 50 mL Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare’s All-Physical Dark Spot Sun Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50



0.13 oz/ 3.95 g HUM® Nutrition’s Here Comes The Sun



0.14 oz/ 4 mL Isle of Paradise’s Color Correcting Self-Tanning Drops



0.33 oz/ 10 mL Kate Somerville®’s DeliKate Recovery Serum



0.33 oz/ 10 mL Lancôme’s UV Expert Aquagel Defense Primer & Moisturizer SPF 50



0.8 oz/ 23 mL Murad®’s Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 PA+++



0.17 oz/ 5 mL Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench® Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Hyaluronic Cloud Moisturizer



0.34 oz/ 10 mL REN Clean Skincare’s Clean Screen Mineral SPF 30 Mattifying Face Sunscreen Broad Spectrum



0.23oz / 7 mL Shiseido’s Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 50+



0.5 oz/ 15 mL Supergoop!®’s Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40