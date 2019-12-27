This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Target
$9.99
$19.99
Dec 27, 2019
Expires : 12/26/19
0 Likes 3 Comments
18See Deal
About this Deal
|
Target is offering their Beauty Box Advent Calendar for only $14.99 when you use code BEAUTYGIFTS (extra 25% off) at checkout with free shipping!
Details:
Contains 12 personal care and beauty essentials
From dry shampoo to deodorant, mascara, lip balm and more
Each item is hidden behind a numbered cardboard punch-out
Discover new beauty favorites
🏷 Deal TagsWomen makeup Beauty products beauty Target Cosmetics advent calendar holiday gifts
What's the matter?