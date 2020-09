Target has this 2-Ct Adult Fabric Face Mask (4 Colors) for only $4 with free shipping on $35+ orders.



Product Details:

2pk reusable fabric face masks cover nose and mouth



Made of 100% cotton fabric for comfortable wear



Held in place by built-in ear loops for a secure fit



7.5in x 5.75in face mask fits most adults



Machine wash and line dry for care between uses

