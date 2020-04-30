Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Free Band-Aid First Aid Bag Offer!

Expires: 05/02/20
Target is offering a First Aid Bag for free ($6 value) with the purchase of three First Aid products when you opt for same-day delivery or choose pickup. No coupon needed, the bag will automatically deduct at checkout.

Shop These First Aid Categories:

Comments (1)

veronica684
veronica684 (L1)
May 01, 2020
they have two bags to choose from - super cute! Plus, you can use any rewards and gift cards toward your purchase. I ended up selecting the cheapest items and got everything for free due to my save rewards. thank you!!!
