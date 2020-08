Back again! Target has these 100-Count Nitrile Exam Gloves with free shipping on orders over $35.



Note: Only ships with $35 orders



Product Details:

Medical exam grade, ideal for first aid, health care, pet care, etc.



Latex-free for people with allergies or sensitive skin



Highly elastic and super soft



Textured in fingertips for enhanced grip



Ambidextrous design to fit either hand with rolled rim for easy opening, quick donning and fast removal



One size fits most



Received 4+ stars from over 70 reviews