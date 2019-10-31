Macy's has this Tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation in multiple shades for just $19.50 with free shipping on orders of $25 or more.



Product Details:

Amazonian clay: nature's most perfect ingredient for better, longer, truer wear



Mineral pigments: soothe and soften skin



Vegan, hypoallergenic, oil free and dermatologist tested



Tarte 12-hour makeup



Broad Spectrum SPF 15 Sunscreen



Received 4+ stars out of 190+ reviews

Compare to $39.00 at Sephora and at Ulta Beauty.