Kohl's

Kohl's

44-Piece The Color Institute Make-Up Collection
$10.00 $20.00
Mar 06, 2020
Expires : 03/06/20
Kohl's is offering this 44-Piece The Color Institute Make-Up Collection for only $10.00 with free shipping on $75+ orders.

Set Includes:
  • 20 eyeshadows
  • 12 lip glosses
  • 2 blushes
  • 2 pressed powders
  • 2 eye highlighters
  • mascara
  • 3 sponge applicators
  • blush brush
  • lip brush
  • compact with mirror

makeup Beauty products Cosmetics kohls health & beauty Eyeshadow Palettes Beauty Palette
