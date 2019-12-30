Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
30-Piece The Color Workshop Manicure Gift Set
$12.98 $24.98
Dec 30, 2019
Expires : 12/31/19
Walmart is offering this 30-Piece The Color Workshop Manicure Gift Set for only $12.98 with free shipping on $35+ orders.

Set Includes:
  • 1 nail drying machine
  • 15 bottles of nail polish
  • 1 bottle of top coat
  • 1 nail clipper
  • 2 cuticle pushers
  • 1 side clipper
  • 1 pair of cuticle scissors
  • 1 tweezer
  • 1 battery-powered nail buffer and shaper with 6 attachments

