Our understanding of the Coronavirus is changing rapidly everyday as new discoveries are made. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have added six new symptoms that could signal a person has been affected by COVID-19.



6 New Symptoms:

Chills



Repeated shaking with chills



Muscle pain



Headache



Sore throat



Loss of taste or smell

Other symptoms that have surfaced have been purple or blue lesions on patient's feet, possibly due to inflammation. Strokes have also been associated wit the virus. Symptoms range from mild to severe and appear anywhere from 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.



