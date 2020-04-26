Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
6 New Possible Coronavirus Symptoms

News
Our understanding of the Coronavirus is changing rapidly everyday as new discoveries are made. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have added six new symptoms that could signal a person has been affected by COVID-19.

6 New Symptoms:
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • Loss of taste or smell

Other symptoms that have surfaced have been purple or blue lesions on patient's feet, possibly due to inflammation. Strokes have also been associated wit the virus. Symptoms range from mild to severe and appear anywhere from 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Read more here.

What do you think of the new symptoms? Let us know in the comments below!

News health Health & Personal Care Coronavirus Covid-19
